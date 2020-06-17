NBA YoungBoy Fuming After Thieves Demand $30K Ransom for His Stolen Cars

Instagram

The ‘Bandit’ rapper loses his cool throughout an Instagram Live dialog with the thugs, who broke into his home in Houston, Texas and took movies of the theft.

NBA YoungBoy a.okay.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has simply misplaced a few of his costly belongings. The rapper bought his home in Houston, Texas damaged into by some thieves, who’ve been bragging about it on social media.

The thugs captured the theft on movies and have shared them on Instagram. In one of many circulating movies, they appeared to be starstruck after they found whose home they broke into. According to the movies, the goons used the keys to achieve entry to YoungBoy’s luxurious rides, together with not less than one white Bentley, a white Rolls-Royce and a white 2020 Mclaren GT.

But as a substitute of simply operating away with the automobiles, the thieves have now issued a ransom of $30,000 for the objects they’ve taken. They even had a dialog with the Baton Rogue artist on Instagram Live, throughout which the latter was clearly upset and misplaced his cool as he cursed out on the goons.

However, YoungBoy appeared to refuse to offer in to the thieves’ demand. Addressing the theft on Instagram Live, he did not appear to be bothered in any respect, claiming that they solely took a pair of his cameraman’s Gucci flip flops and a few money that was left within the automobiles.

Calling them “dumb,” he additionally questioned the execution of their plan. “Threw a brick, threw a brick and didn’t even hit the car?” he stated whereas smoking in a automotive.

Meanwhile, social media customers doubt that the house invasion was legit. Some folks suspected that the 20-year-old was conscious of it and orchestrated it as a advertising and marketing ploy. In making their level throughout, they identified that in footage launched of the theft, one of many thieves was captured on digital camera. This newbie transfer would make it simple for legislation enforcement and anyone else to determine him and take care of him for the theft.