Mourners hold candle light vigil near Melbourne’s Brimbank shopping centre

The mother and father and siblings of slain 15-year-old Solomone Taufeulungaki arrived on the web site near Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park at this time, singing to him whereas holding flowers and an indication “fly high Solomone”.

A gentle stream of mourners additionally arrived yesterday and into the night, abandoning flowers, balloons and notes to pay tribute to {the teenager}.

People gathered to sing songs and light candles to mark the tragic incident and pay their respects to the grieving household who say they forgive these accountable for the assault.

Earlier, Solomone’s grief-stricken household stated they’ve forgiven those that killed their son.

“Every Sunday my son come to this church. I believe maybe every Sunday his spirit (will) join with us in this true church,” his father Atunaisa Taufeulungaki informed reporters on Wednesday.

As for these behind his son’s loss of life, he stated: “We love them. We need to send love to their parents.”

Mrs Taufeulungaki described her son, who was considered one of 12 youngsters, as a “humble” and “funny” boy.

“He’s a lovely kid. I miss him,” she stated.

Witnesses informed 9News the group had been carrying knives up their sleeves and allegedly stabbed the teenager “multiple times” within the chest and abdomen.

Later that evening, a second brawl later broke out within the space, with a police officer taken to hospital.

In an effort to stop additional violence or doable reprisal assaults, police stated the realm across the crime scene might be declared a “designated area” within the coming days.

The transfer, often reserved for particular occasions or protests, would permit officers to cease anybody at random and seek for weapons.

“This is an option available to us based on the intelligence received, which gives police further powers to conduct searches for weapons,” a submit on the Eyewatch Brimbank Police Facebook web page reads.

Police stated they’re additionally talking with pals, households, faculties and group leaders who’re recognized to the younger individuals concerned to “alleviate tensions and ensure they’re aware of the behaviour and the risks involved with any further violence”.

“Rest assured we are doing everything we can to put a stop to this behaviour,” they stated.

9News understands the yr 10 pupil was attacked on his approach house from faculty by a bunch who referred to as themselves “The 97 Brotherhood” and allegedly made chilling threats on-line.

It’s believed {the teenager} went to the identical faculty as his attackers and the argument was reportedly sparked by an argument on social media.

The group allegedly ran away, however six had been arrested on close by Billingham Road a short while later..

Six teenager face courtroom over assault

Six male youngsters, aged between 13 and 16, had been charged with violent dysfunction and affray.

They every confronted a Children’s Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors didn’t oppose bail for 3 of the boys, aged 14, 15, and 16.

Strict situations had been imposed, together with a curfew, that they not affiliate with any of their co-accused or prosecution witnesses.

It was additionally ordered that they not threaten, harass or incite violence in opposition to another particular person, together with on social media.