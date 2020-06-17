Microsoft details efforts to increase Azure durability amid pandemic by increasing submarine cable bandwidth, server scaling changes, capacity forecasting, more (Mary Jo Foley/ZDNet)

Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft details efforts to increase Azure durability amid pandemic by increasing submarine cable bandwidth, server scaling changes, capacity forecasting, more — Microsoft has been making lots of under-the-covers changes to how it runs its cloud services, including Azure-based Teams, to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
