Microsoft details efforts to increase Azure durability amid pandemic by increasing submarine cable bandwidth, server scaling changes, capacity forecasting, more (Mary Jo Foley/ZDNet)

Microsoft details efforts to increase Azure durability amid pandemic by increasing submarine cable bandwidth, server scaling changes, capacity forecasting, more

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:

Microsoft details efforts to increase Azure durability amid pandemic by increasing submarine cable bandwidth, server scaling changes, capacity forecasting, more  —  Microsoft has been making lots of under-the-covers changes to how it runs its cloud services, including Azure-based Teams, to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

