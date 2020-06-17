Meet the Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples

Married at First Sight is heading to New Orleans for season 11.

The Lifetime actuality present is returning subsequent month for a model new season of strangers getting married, that includes 5 {couples} whose journey might be captured over 17 two-hour episodes. Each couple will go on an emotional journey from wedding ceremony to honeymoon to early nesting to the day by day struggles of engaged on their marriage, earlier than they should make the option to both keep collectively or get divorced.

The season formally premieres Wednesday, July 15, however every week earlier, on July 8, Lifetime will provide a primary look at the {couples} in the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special, that includes the present’s matchmaking specialists Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Robertson.

Following that, a Kickoff Special will characteristic a panel together with ET‘s Kevin Frazier, Us Weekly‘s Emily Longeretta, E! News‘ Tierney Bricker, Celeb Talk Guy’s Max Fata, and Variety‘s Angelique Jackson starting the countdown to the season premiere.