Meek Mill Suggests Black Officers Should Make Up Half Of The Police Force In Black Neighborhoods

Meek Mill has been utilizing his platform to advocate for change throughout the prison justice system for years, and he or she is constant to take action all through this time the place black individuals are being killed by the hands of the police.

Recently, Meek took to Twitter with a suggestion about how the police power ought to reinvent the way it patrols black neighborhoods. He says black officers ought to make up half of the power that retains individuals in black neighborhoods protected.

“We need 50% black cops in the neighborhoods of blacks as a order!,” Meek Mill says. “It’s hard to do because they gave us so many charges and felonies we not eligible… WE CAN HOUSE OUR OWNSELVES! You have racist people raging a silent war against us through law!!!”

As we’ve beforehand reported, relations between police and black individuals have change into intensified, as extra unarmed black women and men are falling sufferer to police brutality. The demise of George Floyd has sparked this a lot wanted dialog, and Meek says the system is made to maintain black individuals in a “slave mentality”, no matter being ready of energy.

“It’s like slave mentality, hire a few blacks, don’t give them enough power and put them against their own… like the old slave movies!,” he says. “I witnessed black cops stand silent while white cops beat me, more than once too…so I kinda lost faith in them early #selfhate.”

He continues, saying:

“Like 90% of the officers in my hood are white cops… can a smart politician give me a honest answer why????? I wanna know the answer before I vote!”

Many conversations have emerged with regard to how the police power might be successfully modified to serve and defend black individuals as properly. One of the most important options has been to defund police departments, and allocate that cash to completely different components of society, like faculties.

