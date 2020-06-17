Marques Houston Responds to Backlash Over Alleged Underage Relationship With Fiancee

Instagram

Marques Houston has lastly damaged his silence after hypothesis has run wild about his relationship together with his fiancee Miya. Reports surfaced just a few days in the past that the singer/actor began courting his girlfriend when she was an underage. Now, in a press release posted on his Instagram web page, he has addressed the allegations.

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic,” he reluctantly started his clarification shared on Wednesday, June 17. “But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors.”

Feeling the necessity to tackle this example as a result of “this is my family, my future wife and my life,” he mentioned, “I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being messy.”

“Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family,” the R&B crooner started sharing particulars of his fiancee’ background. “Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends.”

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult,” the 38-year-old burdened. “We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing.”

Shutting down the rumors as soon as and for all, Marques insisted, “So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting for ever.”

“I love all who support me and thank you,” he advised his loyal followers, and urged folks to “focus on staying safe through this pandemic. And continue fighting for what you believe in, as long as it is true justice, and the fight is with love, not hate, because we all matter to God.” He signed off the prolonged assertion with “I won’t let you down. I love y’all! Peace and Love, MH.”

Miya, in the meantime, posted on her personal web page on Wednesday, “Hope Everyone is staying positive throughout all the pain going on everyday! In these times we need love more than hate. I pray that everyone is safe,happy and healthy. Thank you to those who have shown me and my family love throughout the last few days. Love you all, Miya!”

Speculation about Marques’ relationship started after MTO allegedly found that Miya, who as soon as mentioned her actual identify is Miyana Juanita Houston, matches the identify and picture of a woman on the National Database for Missing Teenagers. According to the database, a teenage woman named “Miyana Juanita Pinkney” had been declared lacking in Oregon since 2016, when she was simply 15 years previous, which implies she may be 17 or 18 years previous when the couple began courting.

Miya seemingly responded to the information with a cryptic assertion on her Instagram web page. “Let people judge you,” she wrote on Sunday, June 14, with out immediately addressing the problem. “Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. What they think of you isn’t your problem. Their opinions do not pay your bills.” She continued, “So you stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity, and no matter what they do or say… never doubt your worth of the beauty of your truth. You keep on shining and let the haters hate.”

People later introduced up Raz-B‘s molestation allegations in opposition to Marques and Chris Stokes. In 2010, the B2K founding member mentioned that the singer and the manager-producer allegedly molested him throughout his younger musical profession. Marques, nevertheless, denied the allegations on the time and mentioned the false accusations had brought on him “emotional distress.”