Man arrested over 2010 Liverpool Council Chambers fire Sydney news

A person has been charged over a fire that destroyed a council constructing in Sydney’s south-west 10 years in the past.

Emergency crews have been referred to as to the Liverpool Council Chambers on Hoxton Park Road, Liverpool on Sunday August 15, 2010 when a fire alarm went off simply after midnight.

The fire was deemed suspicious and harm to the constructing exceeded $27 million.

After a prolonged investigation, detectives from NSW Police arrested a 29-year-old Liverpool man simply after 4pm yesterday.

They allege the person was concerned in lighting the fire after breaking into the constructing with others.

“For 10 years, the Arson Unit have diligently reviewed new information about a possible motive for the fire and new enhanced examination techniques ultimately led to a breakthrough in the investigation,” Arson Unit Commander, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Puffett, mentioned.

“Not only did this fire cause extensive damage and disrupted Local Government – it put the lives of neighbouring residents and emergency service workers in danger.”

The man was charged and can face Liverpool Local Court in the present day.

Investigators have additionally launched a COMFIT picture of one other man seen within the space on the time of the blaze.

He is described as being of Mediterranean look, aged in his early 20’s and sporting a dark-coloured hooded-jumper.

“Even though it has been 10 years since the fire, we’d like to hear from anyone whose memory may be refreshed by this image – no matter how insignificant the information may seem, it could be valuable to the investigation,” Det. Chief Insp. Puffett mentioned.