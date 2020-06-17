Los Angeles Chargers Express Interest In Colin Kaepernick-“He Fits The Style Of Quarterback That We Want”

Colin Kaepernick could have a comeback in his close to future. The Los Angeles Chargers crew has expressed curiosity.

On Wednesday, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn shared that there was an excellent likelihood that Kaepernick could be on the crew’s “workout list.”

“He fits the style of quarterback that we want,” Lynn, the Los Angeles Chargers coach stated throughout a Zoom convention with media. “We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we have, but you can’t have enough on the runway.”

The Los Angeles Chargers coach additionally expressed that he has but to talk with Kaepernick and a exercise hasn’t but been scheduled.

In 2019, the previous NFL participant had a exercise that didn’t go so nicely. So, if this exercise is scheduled, it’ll undoubtedly be one to lookout for.

The Los Angeles Chargers expressed curiosity only a day after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell “encouraged” groups to signal the activist that was pushed out of the league as a result of he kneeled to protest police brutality.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

He continued, “If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time.”

Considering what’s happening in society, and the way persons are taking a stand in opposition to racism, plainly the NFL is lastly realizing what’s greatest for them. The NFL additionally introduced that it’s pledging $250M to assist “combat systemic racism” over the following 10 years.

In the 2016 NFL season, began to kneel and that brought about quite a lot of controversy. Many individuals have expressed they had been in opposition to kneeling as a result of they felt he was disrespecting the flag.

As a end result, he filed a grievance in 2017 in opposition to the NFL and its homeowners, accusing them of collusion to maintain him out of the league; nevertheless, in 2019 the previous NFL participant withdrew the grievance, after reaching a confidential settlement with the NFL.

Most just lately, Kaepernick began the “Know You Rights Camp Initiative” to assist the Minneapolis protesters with authorized help amid the protests.

