London’s West End to be transformed into outdoor dining district

COVENT GARDEN

1 – Henrietta Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (11am-11pm)

2 – Maiden Lane Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (11am-11pm)

3 – King Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (11am-11pm)

4 – Floral Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (11am-11pm)

5 – Southampton Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (11am-11pm)

6 – Burleigh Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (11am-11pm)

7 – St Martin’s Lane Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (no occasions given)

8 – St Martin’s Court Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, with extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.

9 – Edith Cavell Memorial Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, potential re-purposing of pavement house for restaurant seating.

SOHO

10 – Greek Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

11 – Old Compton Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

12 – Frith Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

13 – Dean Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

14 – Bateman Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

15 – Berwick Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

16 – Moor Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: Monday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, midday-11pm; Sunday, midday-10.30pm)

17 – D’Arblay Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (no occasions given)

18 – Upper James Street, Upper John Street and Golden Square Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (no occasions given)

19 – Broadwick Street Temporary widening of footway between Marshall Street and Dufour’s Place. Temporary timed closure of street (with restaurant & bar seating in road, no occasions given) between Carnaby Street and Marshall Street, Berwick Street and Wardour Street.

20 – Marshall Street Temporary widening of footway between Broadwick Street and Ganton Street. Temporary timed closure of street (with restaurant & bar seating in road, no occasions given) between Broadwick Street and Beak Street.

LEICESTER SQUARE AND CHINATOWN

21 – Lisle Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, with extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.

22 – Gerrard Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, with extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.

23 – Wardour Street Temporary widening of footway, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating between Chinatown gateway and Coventry Street.

24 – Cecil Court Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, with extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.

25 – Irving Street Temporary closure of street (no occasions given), with restaurant and bar seating outdoors National Portrait Gallery.

26 – Leicester Square ‘gateway streets’ (Leicester Street, Leicester Place, Leicester Court, Leicester Street, Bear Street and Cranbourn Alley) Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, with extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.

ST JAMES’S

27 – Panton Street Temporary street closure between Oxenden Street and Haymarket (no occasions given), extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.

28 – Jermyn Street Temporary widening of footway, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

29 – Haymarket Temporary widening of footway, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

OXFORD CIRCUS DISTRICT

30 – Market Place and Great Castle Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (proposed occasions: 11am-7pm)

31 – James Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street between Oxford Street and both Barrett Street or Wigmore Street (proposed occasions: 11am-11pm or 5-11pm)

MARYLEBONE

32 – New Quebec Street Restaurant and bar seating in road, non permanent closure of street (no occasions given)

33 – Chiltern Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating space. More seating outdoors empty properties, offering that is supported by area people, landlords and operators.

34 – Portman Mews South Temporary widening of footway up to Portman Street Junction, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

35 – Dorset Street Temporary widening of footway outdoors 52-55, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

36 – Seymour Street Temporary widening of footway outdoors 8, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

37 – York Street Temporary widening of footway outdoors 7 Baker Street, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

38 – Baker Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating space outdoors 48-66 and 106. More seating outdoors empty properties, offering that is supported by area people, landlords and operators.

39 – Blandford Street Temporary widening of footway outdoors 44, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

40 – George Street Temporary extension of outdoor seating space outdoors 19 Baker Street and 19, 58-60, 88-90 George Street. More seating outdoors empty properties, offering that is supported by area people, landlords and operators.

PADDINGTON

41 – Kendall Street Temporary widening of footway on north facet, round Village Green and spherical to Titchbourne Street, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

42 – Connaught Street Temporary widening of footway on south facet, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

43 – Porchester Place Temporary widening of footway, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

44 – Seymour Place Temporary widening of footway between Seymour Street and Upper Berkeley Street, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

45 – George Street Temporary widening of footway on south facet, potential repurposing of carriageway and pavement for outdoor seating.

46 – Merchant Square Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, with extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.

47 – West End Quay Temporary extension of outdoor seating space, with extra restaurant and bar seating in pedestrianised road.