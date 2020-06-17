LisaRaye Responds To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Trollz’ Lyrics

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi6 9 not too long ago dropped a tune, “Trollz” collectively, and within the lyrics, Nicki seemingly addressees LisaRaye.

As you could recall, the Barbz had been coming for LisaRaye after she made just a few feedback about Nicki not paying homage to the individuals who got here earlier than her. Lisa has clarified her feedback a number of occasions saying there was no shade, and even gave Nicki her props after she discovered that Nicki had the truth is paid homage just a few occasions earlier than.

In the tune Trollz, nonetheless, Nicki Minaj rapped, “Dolla dolla bill come get her, even your man knows Nickis do it it better.”

Many folks imagine this play on phrases was Nicki utilizing Lisa’s traditional Player’s Club position with a facet of shade, as Lisa has alleged that Nicole Murphy had relations together with her man.

It appears as if LisaRaye is unbothered by the lyrics, and welcomes them with open arms.

Check out what Lisa needed to say beneath: