Lil Nas X Apologized To Nicki Minaj For Lying About Being A Fan

“I didn’t want people to know I was gay tbh.”
Lil Nas X simply revealed on Twitter why he publicly denied being a Nicki Minaj fan for therefore lengthy — and Nicki herself responded to his clarification.
But first, let’s rewind a bit in case you are confused: Back within the day, Lil Nas X secretly ran a Nicki Minaj fan account on Twitter, @NasMaraj.
After rising to fame along with his hit tune “Old Town Road,” some eagle-eyed followers began discovering hyperlinks between him and the @NasMaraj account — however Lil Nas X vehemently denied the rumors that he was behind it. Just final 12 months, he instructed NPR that the rumors have been “made up” and “disappointing”:
It’s like an enormous misunderstanding and it isn’t one which I even wish to give the time, as a result of I’m by no means placing somebody because the face of my profession. So I do not even communicate on it. I simply do not even acknowledge it, actually. I do know much more issues are being made up they usually’re gonna be on the market. It is disappointing when an enormous weblog will submit one thing with out me speaking about it however, I imply, it occurs.
Well, it is protected to say loads has modified since then. Last 12 months, on the finish of Pride Month, Lil Nas formally got here out as homosexual in a collection of viral tweets:
And then, final month, Lil Nas posted ANOTHER viral tweet, this time formally popping out as a Nicki Minaj fan:
All of this brings us to yesterday, when he tweeted at Nicki that he needed to collab on a tune:
When a Twitter person questioned why Lil Nas denied being a fan of hers beforehand, he defined what was actually happening behind the scenes: “I didn’t want people to know I was gay tbh.”
He additionally replied to a different person who wrote that “being a Barb doesn’t make you gay.” Lil Nas defined that he was nervous about being perceived as homosexual as a result of “the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built [for] or accepting of gay men yet.”
Well, Nicki Minaj herself simply weighed in on Lil Nas X’s tweets, saying that “it was a bit of a sting” when he denied being a fan of hers, however that she understood the predicament he was in. She additionally congratulated him on “building up [his] confidence to speak [his] truth.”
Lil Nas thanked Nicki for understanding, and added that he “was just so afraid of people finding out about [him] and losing everything before [he] even got a chance.”
So, there you will have it. Lil Nas X and Nicki Minaj are all good, he is a full-blown, out-and-proud Barb, and if we’re fortunate, we simply may get their collab someday quickly.
