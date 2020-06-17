Lena Waithe Joins Forces With Widespread for ‘The Chi With Love’ Charity Live performance

WENN

Calling now ‘a time to uplift black artists’, ‘The Chi’ creator can be fronting the hour-long particular together with different Chicago, Illinois-based artists to boost funds for the Equal Justice Initiative.

Waithe, whose sequence is about within the metropolis, and Widespread, each of whom are additionally Chicago natives, will entrance the hour-long particular, “The Chi With Love”. Widespread may even function an government producer of the occasion.

“The Chi has at all times been a present about celebrating black life and black love even within the midst of tragedy,” stated Waithe in an announcement. “Now could be a time for us to uplift black artists. This digital live performance not solely celebrates black music, but it surely celebrates the gorgeous black folks of Chicago. That is from us, with love.”

Bosses at Showtime, the U.S. community that produces “The Chi”, have introduced a $500,000 (£400,000) donation to the Equal Justice Initiative, an organisation working to finish mass incarceration and extreme punishment in the US’ authorized system.

“The Chi With Love” will air on June 21 at 7pm ET at https://www.youtube.com/thechionshowtime, forward of the season three premiere of “The Chi” at 9pm ET on Showtime.