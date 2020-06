ROSAMOND (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person and injured a girl in Rosamond Wednesday afternoon.

According to the division, the taking pictures occurred simply after 4:30 p.m. within the Kern County neighborhood simply north of Lancaster.

The man died on the scene, and the girl was taken to the hospital in unknown situation.

The circumstances main as much as the taking pictures weren’t instantly identified.