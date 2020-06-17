Large Time Rush Had A Digital Reunion And Sang Worldwide

“I will be thinkin’ about you worldwide.” —Me, singing to Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos.
In case you grew up throughout the early 2010s, then I am constructive you need to bear in mind Large Time Rush.
Only a few months in the past, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson had a mini digital reunion for the primary time since BTR went on hiatus in 2014.
That digital reunion ended with some peace indicators and a “see you guys quickly,” which led followers to imagine that this would not be the final time we heard from Large Time Rush.
And people followers had been 100% right.
Flash ahead to yesterday, when the band nearly reunited AGAIN — this time to sing an acoustic model of their ~iconic~ hit “Worldwide.”
And like the proper boy band they’re, BTR stated the aim of this video was to ship like to all of their devoted followers ~worldwide~.
For sure, these followers had been thrilled:
Their former costar, Stephen Kramer Glickman, was additionally feeling the love:
And even Nickelodeon had one thing to say:
So thank YOU, Large Time Rush, for placing a smile on everybody’s faces and giving me a cause to take heed to this music 57 occasions immediately.
