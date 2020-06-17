Home Entertainment Large Time Rush Had A Digital Reunion And Sang Worldwide

Large Time Rush Had A Digital Reunion And Sang Worldwide

“I will be thinkin’ about you worldwide.” —Me, singing to Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos.

In case you grew up throughout the early 2010s, then I am constructive you need to bear in mind Large Time Rush.


Nickelodeon / Columbia

They had been a band and a TV present!!!

Only a few months in the past, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson had a mini digital reunion for the primary time since BTR went on hiatus in 2014.

That digital reunion ended with some peace indicators and a “see you guys quickly,” which led followers to imagine that this would not be the final time we heard from Large Time Rush.


@bigtimerush / instagram.com

Within the vid, additionally they advised their followers to achieve out to family members, attempt to be a bit of extra compassionate, and keep in mind that “higher days are coming.”

And people followers had been 100% right.

Flash ahead to yesterday, when the band nearly reunited AGAIN — this time to sing an acoustic model of their ~iconic~ hit “Worldwide.”

And like the proper boy band they’re, BTR stated the aim of this video was to ship like to all of their devoted followers ~worldwide~.

For sure, these followers had been thrilled:

individuals: huge time rush is only a part you’ll overlook them at some point

me 10 years later sobbing over this video:

Their former costar, Stephen Kramer Glickman, was additionally feeling the love:

And even Nickelodeon had one thing to say:

So thank YOU, Large Time Rush, for placing a smile on everybody’s faces and giving me a cause to take heed to this music 57 occasions immediately.

