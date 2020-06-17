Lance Bass Clarifies Comments About Jax Taylor and Their Business Partnership

He went on to additional make clear his facet of the matter, beginning with how he grew to become enterprise companions with Taylor within the first place: via a mutual good friend, and Just Add X’s CEO, James Kirtley.

According to Bass, when he and James have been at first levels of constructing what would develop into Just Add X, they realized, “Wow, like on the show, Jax is looking great. Like, he looks reformed,” Bass stated.

He continued, “And all that past stuff of cheating and all that, you know, he’s got a great fiancée now. They’re getting married. He’s so pleasant to be around. Zero drama. Like, nothing. He changed. He turned his life around. And we all saw it, we all watched it, you know, on television.”

Bass stated James later approached Taylor, telling him, “This is now your opportunity to show that you’ve grown up. Take responsibility. You’re an adult. Now you need to show the world that you can have your own company and you’re looking for the future.”

“So, you know, I was happy to back him and believe in him I always want the best things for him,” Bass defined. “But then, this season started airing, and he reverted back to the same crap that he was spewing.”