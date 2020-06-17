LA Sheriff’s Department Says 2,587 Inmates, 339 Employees Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that 2,587 inmates and 339 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to numbers released Tuesday, 260 employees are currently quarantined and 1,850 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 241 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional or “civilian” personnel. Of those in quarantine, 156 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 2,189 inmates are currently quarantined, and 77 have been isolated.

Of those in isolation, 54 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.

According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

