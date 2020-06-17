LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County well being officers reported a record-high single-day variety of coronavirus circumstances Wednesday, although well being officers mentioned the spike was attributable to a backlog of take a look at outcomes that had been launched from a single lab.

The county Department of Public Health introduced 2,129 newly confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 and 34 deaths, bringing countywide totals 77,189 circumstances and a pair of,991 deaths.

Public well being director Dr. Barbara Ferrer mentioned at the very least 600 of the newly reported circumstances had been the results of a backlog of outcomes from one testing facility.

“We’re getting dumps of lab reports that were not submitted to us in a timely way,” Ferrer mentioned.

Ferrer additionally mentioned that the county didn’t have any outbreaks related to current protests, however mentioned well being officers would notify the general public if there was information to assist that an outbreak had occurred.

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,420 individuals hospitalized within the county as a result of novel coronavirus, a rise of 132 sufferers from Tuesday, however Ferrer mentioned the hospitalization charge has been holding regular in current weeks.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s well being providers director, mentioned the native transmission charge has additionally remained secure and mentioned there was no instantly concern of hospitals being overwhelmed.

Officials additionally mentioned the positivity charge — the speed at which individuals examined for the virus obtain constructive outcomes — COVID-19 was holding regular at 8%, although they mentioned residents nonetheless have to take precautions to restrict unfold.

“Given that the vast majority of those living in Los Angeles County are still susceptible to COVID-19 and the infection, we need to rely on a refined set of practices that allow us to get back to work and back to living our lives safely,” Ghaly mentioned.

Ferrer mentioned all residents and employees on the 315 expert nursing services within the county — outdoors of Long Beach and Pasadena — have been examined. She additionally mentioned the seven-day demise charge at nursing properties has been trending downward and that restricted, restricted visitation can resume at services that go 28 days with out new infections.

“It’s highly unlikely that you’ll see relaxing across the board at all of the (skilled nursing facilities) given the fact that they do need to be 28 days out with no new cases,” she mentioned. “But visitors with fever or COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter into a facility.”

She additionally mentioned guests would additionally have to observe bodily distancing, put on face coverings always and observe further guidelines set by the services.

Ferrer additionally indicated that the county may loosen its well being order to permit nail salons, tattoo parlors and well being spas to reopen, a step Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced final week may happen as early as Friday.

“We are working very closely with the board (of supervisors) to assess the options on the reopening,” Ferrer mentioned. “We hope that we’ll be able to share more information … as early as tomorrow about where we continue and how we continue on our recovery journey.”

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)