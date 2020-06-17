Kristen Wiig Becomes Mother to Twins via Surogate

WENN

The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress, who’s engaged to Avi Rothman, reportedly welcomes the infants round a month after she hinted at motherhood throughout a visitor host spot on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

“Bridesmaids” star Kristen Wiig is a brand new mum after reportedly welcoming twins via surrogate.

The information comes 10 months after the previous “Saturday Night Live” common turned engaged to Avi Rothman and a month after she hinted at motherhood throughout a spot as visitor host for the sketch comedy present.

Paying tribute to her personal mom throughout the pre-Mother’s Day episode, Kristen mentioned, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life but this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

Wiig was beforehand married to actor Hayes Hargrove and dated The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti.