Kristen Stewart Is Playing Princess Diana In “Spencer”

She may not have the British accent however she undoubtedly has this high quality down.
Off-camera, Kristen Stewart has by no means been a lot of a fan of the highlight — and, quickly, she shall be channeling that feeling into a task because the late Princess Diana in Spencer, named after the royal’s maiden title.
The movie already has the makings of an Oscar contender, too, contemplating it is being directed by Pablo Larraín, who helmed Natalie Portman’s Academy Award-nominated efficiency in Jackie, as Deadline factors out.
While Princess Diana’s loss of life will not be lined within the movie, it’ll present the unraveling of her marriage to Prince Charles — particularly, the second she realized it was over, throughout a three-day interval that included her final Christmas with the House of Windsor at Sandringham in Norfolk, England.
It was allegedly throughout this time, because the movie will present, that Princess Diana determined she now not needed to be a member of the royal household.
“It’s about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well, and to be with herself and by herself,” Larraín informed Deadline. “That’s why the movie is called Spencer, which is the family name she had before she met Charles.”
Even although Okay. Stew does not have the native accent, she undoubtedly has the disdain for fame down, as folks on Twitter had been fast to notice.
There’s additionally this:
Given how lauded her post-Twilight profession has been, Kristen is primed to tackle a significant drama position like this one.
Larraín stated as a lot too, including, “Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her.”
The director additionally confirmed that Kristen is mastering the fabric: “The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”
