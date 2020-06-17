Kristen Stewart Confirmed to Play Princess Diana in New Movie ‘Spencer’

WENN

The ‘Twilight’ actress has been tapped to painting the late mom of Prince William and Harry in an upcoming film written by ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator and directed by ‘Jackie’ helmer.

“Charlie’s Angels” star Kristen Stewart has signed on to play Princess Diana in director Pablo Larrain‘s new movie, “Spencer“.

The movie, written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, imagines a weekend in the early 1990s when Prince Charles‘ spouse determined her marriage to the inheritor to the throne wasn’t working.

Production is predicted to start in early 2021 and the movie is predicted to be one of many scorching ticket packages up for grabs on the digital Cannes Market.

Larrain, who beforehand loved success with the biopics “Jackie” and “Neruda“, may even produce the movie.

The Chilean filmmaker accepts he may be thought-about an odd selection to direct a movie about Princess Diana, however he insists he is good, telling , “We all grew up reading and understanding what a fairytale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairytale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairytale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie.”

“How and why do you decide to do that? It’s a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that’s what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life.”

And the director cannot wait to flip Stewart into Diana, calling the “Twilight” star “one of the great actors around today.”

“Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need,” Larrain provides. “The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

“I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress. We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”

He continues, “It’s a very energetic and beautiful script by Steven Knight, whose work I have admired for years. It captures what I have always found and that is an enormous amount of beauty in the power of Diana. When she had the stage of the world and what she had to say in her own story and how strong she could be when she needed to transform herself into something different, to find her own path. It’s a romantic story of a woman going through difficult times who finds the light and the solution.”

“She died years after where our story is set and so we don’t deal with that. It’s only three days of her life and in that very small amount of time, you’re able to get into a wider, bigger perspective of who she was. We all know her fate, what happened to her, and we don’t need to go there. We’ll stay in this more intimate space where she could express where she wants to go and who she wants to be.”