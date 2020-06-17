Kevin Costner’s Makes an attempt to Educate His Youngsters on U.S. Civil Warfare Did not Go Properly

WENN

The ‘Molly’s Sport’ actor reveals he tried to provide his youngsters a historical past lesson amid the nationwide Black Lives Matter motion however the younger youngsters rapidly turned bored.

Kevin Costner‘s makes an attempt to coach his youngsters on American historical past did not go in keeping with plan, after they solely handle to sit down via three hours of Ken Burns’ 11-hour documentary “The Civil Warfare“.

Amid the continuing protests in help of the Black Lives Matter motion, aiming to place an finish to systematic racism and racial injustice, following the killing of African-American man George Floyd by the hands of police, the star thought it is perhaps a good suggestion to provide his youngsters a historical past lesson.

Nonetheless, his youthful sons Cayden, 13, Hayes, 11, and 10-year-old daughter Grace weren’t totally bought on their dad’s plans to remain indoors and benefit from the nine-part documentary collection in a single sitting.

The “Yellowstone” star informed Leisure Tonight, “I wished them, throughout this coronavirus, to look at Ken Burns’ The Civil Warfare. I wished them to grasp a stage of historical past.”

“My spouse mentioned, ‘This isn’t going to work out, they’re 13, 11 and 10. They don’t like historical past the way in which you do. This can be a slog for them.’ And I mentioned, ‘No, they will like it,” he recalled. “After three hours of it I mentioned to them, ‘Guys, we’re not going to look at The Civil Warfare.’ And I then watched the following eight hours myself. However I need them to look at it over time.”

Explaining it is not possible to maintain his youngsters indoors – particularly after self-isolating for months amid the coronavirus disaster – he added, “I dwell on the ocean… Now that college’s over, we’re within the bloom of summer time and it is nearly not possible for me to maintain them off the ocean.”