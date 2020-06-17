Kelly Dodd Calls Tamra Judge ‘Thirsty and Mad’ for Suggesting She Should Be Fired From ‘RHOC’

Instagram

In light of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s firing from ‘Vanderpump Rules’, Tamra responds to a question if ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ should let Kelly go over her past racist comments.

Kelly Dodd has fired back at Tamra Judge. Shortly after her former castmate suggested that she should be fired like “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute over her past racist comments, the series regular on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” shared what she really thought on the 52-year-old’s comment.

On Tuesday, June 16, Dodd was asked by an Instagram fan to comment on Judge’s response to a 2016 TMZ video which captured her saying she doesn’t “like black guys.” In her reply, the 44-year-old reality star wrote that her former co-star “is just thirsty and mad she got the bullet .. grasping for straws poor thing.” She added, “I hope she finds happiness.”

Judge herself called for the firing of Dodd from the hit Bravo series in response to a fan’s question during a Q&A on Instagram. “Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting! Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen,” the reality TV veteran declared. “There should be zero tolerance at this point.”

The video Judge was referring to saw Dodd standing outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles as she told TMZ, “I don’t like black guys. I don’t even know any black guys.” She later apologized for making such statements.

“I am truly embarrassed,” the mother of one said in a statement to TMZ. “There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone. That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly.”

Days before Judge suggested her firing, Dodd assured fans that she has not been let go. When a fan asked in the comment section of her Instagram post if the rumors were true, she responded, “No it’s lies like everything else that has been said about me.” In another comment, she wrote, “I’m not fired… why is this being said … if I was I would say I was fired … thank you for your lovely support.”

Judge and Dodd were at odds with each other throughout season 14 after Dodd accused Judge of spreading rumors about her. In January 2020, Judge announced her departure from the series after 12 seasons. “It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” she said at the time.