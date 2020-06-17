Kelly Clarkson Dealing With ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’ in Months Leading to Split From Husband

Instagram

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ hitmaker says she has been on an ’emotional rollercoaster’ throughout the coronavirus lockdown as she struggles to juggle her profession and function as a mom.

Newly-single Kelly Clarkson has been on an “emotional rollercoaster” over the previous few months.

The 38-year-old singer filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this month, June 2020 – with the information coming as a shock to followers around the globe. But in a brand new interview with Britain’s Glamour journal, which seems to have been performed earlier than the break up information was made public, Kelly admitted her feelings have been in every single place throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly, I have been on an emotional rollercoaster,” Kelly replied when requested how she was doing. “This has been really hard as a working parent, because I’m still doing all the same jobs. It’s been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers! Everybody’s learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy.”

Kelly has hit headlines in the previous for her fluctuating weight and has gone up and down with every of her pregnancies. But now she’s feeling extra proud of the place she is in phrases of her look, the previous “American Idol” singer has a novel outlook on the pressures of staying slim in the music trade.

Reflecting on Adele‘s current reported seven stone weight reduction, Kelly mused, “Even… with Adele, I saw pictures of her too. I met Adele a long time ago and that girl is like a goddess. I don’t care what kind of weight she’s holding down; you walk in the room and she’s like a force, just physically captivating. If someone wanted to do it for themselves and for their health but that doesn’t change how many times I listened to her record.”