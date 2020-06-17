Keller Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed Ex-Wife – Dallas / Fort Worth

KELLER, Texas () – Police in Keller are trying to find a 59-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife at a house Tuesday night.

Police stated Teresa Anne Salyer, 58, was fatally shot within the 500 block of Manchester Court. Her ex-husband, Mark Bowen Stanush, is the suspect in her dying, based on police.

Stanush was final seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with the license plate MSJ3207. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

We may use your assist discovering Mark Bowen Stanush pic.twitter.com/GSoNS20DAE — Keller Police Dept (@KellerPolice) June 17, 2020

Police stated anybody who might have info on his whereabouts is requested to name 911 or Keller police at 817.743.4536.

Police consider Stanush should still be armed and that he shouldn’t be approached by the general public.