K-Pop Star Yohan of TST Died at age 28

The member of Korean widespread boyband TST has handed away at the age of 28 along with his wake being held in a hospital in Sinchon earlier than a funeral in Yongin.

Ok-pop star and member of boy band TST, Yohan, has died at the age of 28.

The demise of the South Korean entertainer, actual title Kim Jeong-hwan, who was a member of the favored group, previously often known as Top Secret, was confirmed by Korean information shops on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

A trigger of his demise has not but been revealed.

Yohan’s wake is being held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon and he might be moved to a cemetery in Yongin on June 18, in accordance with the reviews.

The singer first debuted in 2015 as half of the group NOM after which returned with TST in 2017. Their most up-to-date launch was the only “Countdown” in January 2020.