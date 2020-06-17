John Boyega Hints at Possible Return to ‘Attack the Block’ Sequel

Screen Gems

The ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ actor reveals he has met with director Joe Cornish to talk about his doable return to the second installment of the cult science-fiction film.

John Boyega has been speaking to his “Attack the Block” director Joe Cornish about returning for a sequel to the cult science-fiction hit.

The 2011 film a couple of gang of south London youngsters preventing off an alien invasion earned raved critiques and began John’s rise to fame as a number one participant in the revamped “Star Wars” franchise.

In a chat on the Script Apart podcast, Joe revealed the actor has talked to him about reprising his position as the chief of the teenagers, Moses, in a sequel set a decade after the first movie.

“We’ve got ideas,” The Kid Who Would Be King filmmaker stated. “I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We’ve always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things. In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is. So that’s all I’ll say.”

Joe can also be proud that some have revisited the movie after John’s impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London earlier this month, June 2020 as the star’s management expertise and difficult of prejudice prompted comparisons with Moses’ heroism in the film.

“It’s wonderful that people are revisiting the film,” the director added. “Most of all, it’s a moment for John, and it’s a moment for hopefully some social change. To be a tiny little part of something that I hope is much, much bigger is exciting.”

John subsequently commented on the sequel experiences, quoting an Empire article and tweeting,”…think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one……”

He additionally wrote that he “wouldn’t imagine” the film with out co-star Alex Esmail.