Ja Rule Speaks On Colorism- “We All One”

While we battle in opposition to racism, Ja Rule needs us to cease preventing in opposition to one another throughout the Black neighborhood.

In a tweet, the rapper wrote, “Attention Black community…NO MORE LIGHTSKIN DARKSKIN SEPERATION WE ALL ONE!!!” Just a few hours later, he additionally tweeted, “Colorism is a big issue in our communities but it’s NOT rooted in hate… WE CAN FIX THIS!!!

Just in case you didn’t know, colorism is defined as, “differential treatment based on skin color, especially favoritism toward those with a lighter skin tone and mistreatment or exclusion of those with a darker skin tone, typically among those of the same racial group or ethnicity,” based on dictionary.com.

Earlier this month, rapper Asian Doll additionally took to Instagram to talk about colorism. She tweeted,

“Alot of light skin girls posting “black lives matter” such as you h__s not racists too yall bullied darkskin ladies all our life considering yall was higher then us talked bout our pores and skin however maintain spreading pretend love you h-s will NEVER perceive us.”

She continued, “ Light skin b-s way evil and jealous to darkskin girls then the white folks but that’s a different racist topic !!!!!!!! [EMOJI]”

This comes amid a time that there’s a stand in opposition to systemic racism like by no means earlier than, and the George Floyd protests that led to the arrests of all 4 officers.

Charges vary from second-degree homicide and aiding and abetting homicide within the second-degree, as we beforehand reported.

The protests additionally sparked firms like Target, Nike, and Twitter to acknowledge Juneteenth–vacation that celebrates the official finish of slavery.

Also, many officers are being held to the next customary than what we’ve seen in earlier years.

For occasion, officers concerned in Atlanta, GA and Buffalo,NY have been fired or positioned on administrative depart, pending investigations into crimes of extreme drive and/or police brutality. People have additionally misplaced jobs and alternatives due to their racism and bigoted methods.

Whether or not you suppose colorism is actual, we positively want to face collectively now greater than ever earlier than. “WE ALL ONE,” within the phrases of Ja Rule.

