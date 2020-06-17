J. Cole’s New Tune “Snow On Tha Bluff” Addresses Police Brutality, Racism and Extra: Hear

J. Cole is lending his voice to the Black Lives Matter motion.

On Tuesday evening, the rapper stunned followers with the discharge of his new single “Snow on Tha Bluff,” which shares the identical title as Damon Russell‘s 2011 movie and is the primary observe J. Cole has dropped this 12 months. Over the course of the almost 4 minute music, he addresses the Black Lives Matter motion, police brutality, discrimination and extra.

The Grammy winner begins by referencing the latest surge in activism on social media by referring to a “younger woman” scrolling via her timeline in an effort to teach herself on latest occasions.

“There is a younger woman on the market, she manner smarter than me,” he raps. “I scrolled via her timeline in these wild occasions and I began to learn / She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these homicide police.”

“She mad at my n—as, she mad at our ignorance, she put on her coronary heart on her sleeve,” J. Cole continues. “She mad on the celebrities, low-key I be thinkin’ she talkin’ ’bout me.”