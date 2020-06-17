J. Cole Defends Himself as Chance the Rapper Slams Him for Seemingly Dissing Noname Over BLM

WENN

The ‘Born Sinner’ rapper says he ‘stands behind each phrase’ of his controversial music ‘Snow on Tha Bluff’ regardless of criticisms that come from followers and fellow hip-hop stars alike.

–

J. Cole has expressed his “love” and respect for fellow rapper Noname as a “leader” in the Black Lives Matter motion after showing to criticise her in a brand new music.

“Snow on Tha Bluff” dropped late on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, and on the observe, he seemingly addresses Noname for just lately calling out her friends over their social media silence following the loss of life of George Floyd at the arms of a white police officer in Minnesota final month, May 2020.

“She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin’ she talking bout me,” he raps, later including, “But s**t, it’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me.” Cole goes on to say he is not educated sufficient to be as outspoken about the Black Lives Matter marketing campaign as some assume he needs to be, and suggests these eager to share their data “treat people like children” to allow them to higher perceive.





The lyrics sparked a backlash on-line, however he returned to Twitter on Wednesday to defend his observe – whereas additionally addressing hypothesis his verses had been about Noname.

“I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night,” he declared. “Right or mistaken I can not say, however I can say it was sincere.

“Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms.”

The “Lights Out” hitmaker, who attended a latest BLM rally in his native North Carolina, then inspired his followers to “follow Noname,” explaining he holds no sick will in opposition to her and her message. “I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people,” Cole continued.

“Meanwhile a n**ga like me just be rapping. I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other.”

Other hip-hop stars have since weighed in on the controversy, with Chamillionaire reminding followers “J. Cole isn’t your enemy” whereas Chance the Rapper argued Cole was mistaken to show the disagreement right into a music.

“Yet another L (loss) for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as constructive criticism,” he tweeted.

Responding to a fan’s remark suggesting Chance was taking the dispute between his former collaborators too far, he replied, “They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs (black women’s) job to spoon feed us. We grown (sic).”