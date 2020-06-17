It ‘Doesn’t Always Work Out’

Instagram

In an emotional YouTube video, teary Francesca reveals that it was Harry who initiated their break-up since ‘he couldn’t do long-distance anymore,’ adding that she had tried to make it work with him.

Harry Jowsey has briefly touched on his recent split from Francesca Farago. Hours after his ex-fiancee announced their breakup through a YouTube video, the “Too Hot to Handle” star turned to his social media accounts to address the situation, reminding others that relationship does not always work out.

Speaking his mind via Instagram Story, the 22-year-old said on Tuesday, June 16, “The last thing I want to do is… speak down on someone,” before adding, “This is a s**t situation and only Francesca and myself know the full extent of what’s happened.” Thanking those who did not jump into conclusions, “Francesca knows I’m always going to love her and she’s always in my heart, in a special place with me.”

The Australian, who lives in Los Angeles, further promised to go into details on Wednesday. In a caption of his Story, he wrote, “Sucks to see this turns into a reason to publicly beat down on someone, relationship doesn’t always workout. It doesn’t feel right to be made a joke of especially to someone that you’ve loved.”

Earlier the same day, Harry’s ex Francesca uploaded a YouTube video titled “Our Break Up”. In the nearly-six-minute long video, the 26-year-old revealed that Harry decided to call it quits with her because “he couldn’t do long-distance anymore.” She went on to say that she tried to make their relationship work when she visited him in Los Angeles.

Holding back tears, Francesca admitted that she “obviously was heartbroken.” She went on to admit that she initially did not want to go public with the split since she “genuinely thought we were going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out. I thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married.”

In the description section of her video, Francesca explained while she is aware that it might not be the most appropriate time to air out her personal issues, she claimed that it “has been taking a huge toll” on her emotionally. She noted that she filmed the video “when the situation was very fresh,” but has been keeping it to herself.

“I know there’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and our relationship,” she continued. “But not everything you see online is as perfect as it seems. Harry and I are guilty of portraying it as such and I am very sorry for that.” Advising fans to never settle for “anything less then amazing,” she added, “I really need to start moving forward with my life.”

Harry and Francesca met each other on the Netflix dating show. They parted ways in April 2019 after the filming was wrapped. “We just didn’t see eye to eye on a couple of things and we had a really big fight. She went back to Vancouver, and I was on my farm with my mom and my chickens,” Harry spilled to Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast of their then breakup.

In early May 2020, Harry popped the question to Francesca during a virtual reunion special using a Ring Pop candy.