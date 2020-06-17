Iron Horse Trail Assault Suspect Turns Himself Into Police – San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK ( SF) — A person suspected in at the very least considered one of a sequence of sexual batteries of feminine joggers working alongside the favored Iron Horse Trail has surrendered to East Bay Regional Park District Police, authorities introduced Wednesday.

Regional Park police had launched a photograph of the suspect final week and requested for the general public’s assist in finding him.

The batteries have occurred between March and June on the Trail close to the intersection of Jones Rd. and Treat Blvd. between the hours of four p.m. and 6 p.m.

The feminine joggers in these instances had been recreating on the path once they had been inappropriately grabbed from behind by a male assailant.

The suspect, whose title was not launched, was recognized in at the very least one of many assaults. An arrest warrant was issued and the suspect had turned himself in to East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Investigators Wednesday morning.

He has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. The investigation stays lively. If you will have been a sufferer of a sexual battery whereas jogging on the path, please contact the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department at 510-881-1833.