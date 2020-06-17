Infection Rates On The Rise As Southern Californians Increasingly Neglect Social Distancing, Wearing Face Masks – Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The persevering with rise in coronavirus infections might put a halt to reopening plans in a single Southern California county, whereas a debate about sporting face masks rages in one other.

Primo Salon in Sherman Oaks is again open with outstanding indicators that permit prospects know that in the event that they’re not sporting a masks, they received’t be capable of get in.

“We are open now but we put up the sign for everybody to put the mask on, sanitize, and check the temperatures,” Parvin Zandi mentioned “And everybody, they have to. It’s mandatory.”

Cases of COVID-19 are up throughout Southern California. In Los Angeles County, the general public well being director repeated warnings that for reopened companies to remain open, it’s important for everybody to observe security rules.

Meanwhile, in Orange County, a battle over whether or not face masks must be necessary continues to rage, regardless of public well being officers figuring out face coverings as a dependable solution to sluggish the unfold of transmission.

In Ventura County, the primary Southern California county to start out reopening, hospitalizations have greater than doubled since May. It’s a worrisome development that Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin mentioned has the opening of non-public care companies like nail salons and therapeutic massage parlors “under review,” though the state has given the inexperienced gentle these companies to reopen.

Dr. Levin mentioned that with eating places, parks, and purchasing malls now open in Ventura County, he has personally seen folks in teams, not observing bodily distancing tips, and it appears many really feel social distancing is now not obligatory.

“I think it’s more likely that this is the major contributor to our increasing numbers of hospitalized COVID patients,” he mentioned.