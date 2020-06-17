Iggy Azalea Flaunts Flat Abdomen in Publish-Child Photos and Video

Instagram

The ‘Black Widow’ raptress stuns her followers together with her obvious postpartum snap-back, days after she confirmed that she had welcomed her first little one, a child boy.

–

Iggy Azalea has obtained nothing to cover, two months after it was reported that she had given delivery to her first little one. The Australian rapper has flaunted her post-baby physique in new photos and video she posted on her Instagram web page on Monday, June 15.

The 30-year-old star rocked a silky one-shoulder black high and a pair of curve-hugging black denims of the identical coloration in a few pictures, accentuating her slim waist. Her hair was styled in a excessive ponytail as she additionally wore black shades. “Conserving issues easy in @fashionnova,” she captioned the paid promotion put up.

<br />

In the meantime within the video, the Sydney-born artist flashed her naked abdomen in a sleeveless black crop high whereas somebody obtained her make-up executed. She wrote within the caption, “Beat by @erosmua Hair by @hairbyiggy.”

<br />

For sure, her newest Instagram posts have left her followers gushing, with one being awed at how briskly she appeared to regain her pre-baby physique again. “The snap again is crazyy,” the stated fan wrote within the remark part.

“S Okay I N N Y LEGEND,” one other extremely praised the “Black Widow” hitmaker, whereas a 3rd particular person dubbed her “physique aim.” One particular person shocked person wrote, “Rattling Iggy, you make my day,” one other enthused, “Iggy is the definition of MILF,” and another person added, “You’re excellent.”

Iggy was reported to have given delivery to a child boy in April, however it’s not till earlier this month that she confirmed the information. “I’ve a son,” she wrote in a message to her followers by way of Instagram Tales on Wednesday, June 10. On why it is solely now that she shared the information, the Grammy nominee defined, “I stored ready for the precise time to say one thing however it feels just like the extra time passes the extra I understand I am at all times going to really feel anxious to share information that enormous with the world.”

Iggy, who has been retaining her relationship with Playboi Carti low-key, additionally revealed her intention to maintain her son’s life personal, however it was by no means her intention to maintain him a secret. “I wish to maintain his life personal however wished to make it clear he isn’t a secret & I like him past phrases,” the “Fancy” spitter declared.

Iggy didn’t share different particulars about her son, together with his identify and who the daddy is. Nevertheless it has been no secret that she and Playboi have been courting since late 2018. In December 2019, they moved into a brand new house in Atlanta collectively. In the identical month, rumors of Iggy being pregnant first began going round, however neither Iggy nor Playboi ever confirmed the information.