‘I Wasn’t OK With It’

Whereas Stylish-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and Atlanta megachurch pastor Louie Giglio’s remarks are controversial sufficient, persons are extra vital of the Christian rapper’s submissive response throughout the dialog.

Lecrae acquired some flak after he was seen having an on-camera dialog about slavery with Stylish-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and Atlanta megachurch pastor Louie Giglio. In viral video of the sit-down, Giglio appeared to attempt to downplay the idea of white privilege however the long-term results of slavery, calling it a “white blessing.”

“We perceive the curse that was slavery, white folks do, and we are saying ‘that was unhealthy,’ however we miss the blessing of slavery that it truly constructed up the framework for the world that white folks reside in and lived in,” Giglio shared. “And so lots of people name this ‘white privilege’ and while you say these two phrases it is like a fuse goes off for lots of white folks as a result of they do not need anyone telling them to test their privilege.”

Speaking to Lecrae, Giglio added, “I do know that you simply and I each have struggled in lately with ‘hey if the phrase is the journey up, let’s recover from the phrase and let’s get right down to the center, let’s get right down to what then do you need to name it,’ and I feel possibly an awesome factor for me is to name it ‘white blessing.’ That I am dwelling within the blessing of the curse that occurred generationally that allowed me to develop up in Atlanta.”

Whereas the remarks had been controversial sufficient, folks had been extra vital of Lecrae’s submissive response. “I am off Twitter right this moment however I need to tackle of us in my mentions about my change final night time with @Lecrae. People are asking if I watched the whole video. I did. Lecrae doesn’t pushback on the notion of ‘white blessing’. He truly begins to make use of it interchangeably afterwards,” a Twitter consumer criticized the Christian rapper.

“Lecrae is simply the most recent instance of the kind of black ‘leaders’ which might be put in areas that they should not be in that Malcolm X spoke on over 55 years in the past. He was put there as a result of ‘they’ knew he would not be name them out for his or her ‘White Blessing’,” another person added.

In response to the backlash, Lecrae took to his Instagram account to elucidate himself in a video. “To start with, I would like you to know I wasn’t OK with it. Whilst I sat there, I used to be very uncomfortable and I used to be processing on, like, ‘Oh man, how do I — what do I say in gentle of this?’ It has been a whole lot of occasions the place as I’ve navigated white supremacy or racial injustice the place I been attempting to determine the place I needed to lash out, truthfully, in anger,” he mentioned.

“I ended up having a dialog with him subsequently. You recognize, proper after we talked after which I talked to once more final night time and let him know my views and my views. Clearly, I wasn’t OK with it. And we won’t simply be digital signaling and simply doing this as a result of it is the ‘in’ factor to do to speak about race on platforms. And I did not have any ulterior motives, apart from to assist and articulate a few of what is going on on in our world,” he continued.