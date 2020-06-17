‘I Know This Much Is True’ Gets Called Out by PETA for Exploiting Monkey

HBO

The HBO drama series starring Mark Ruffalo has been urged to rethink the use of wild animals by the animal rights organization after it features a primate in two episodes.

Up News Info –

The producers of Mark Ruffalo‘s new HBO drama “I Know This Much Is True” have come under fire from animal rights activists for exploiting a monkey.

Officials at PETA have fired off a letter to HBO chiefs urging them to rethink the use of animals after the ape featured in two episodes of the series following the network’s recent work with elephants in “Westworld“, a bear in “Silicon Valley“, a tiger in “Vice Principals“, and a lion in “The Leftovers“.

PETA bosses are calling on the company’s executives to enact a policy against using wild animals.

“Animals aren’t looking for their ’15 minutes of fame’ – in fact, they’re desperate to avoid it,” says PETA Senior Manager of Animals in Film and Television Lauren Thomasson. “HBO knows this much is true, and PETA is calling on the purportedly progressive network to stop exploiting animals who are typically caged and beaten into submission off set, and to use CGI instead.”

<br />

PETA points out that primates, such as capuchin monkeys, who are used for film and television are “typically taken away from their mothers prematurely and are frequently denied adequate psychological and social stimulation, proper exercise, and the opportunity to engage in natural behavior”.

“As a result, they often develop neurotic behavior patterns, such as pacing, rocking, swaying, cage-biting, and self-mutilation,” a statement reads. “Many suffer from debilitating loneliness and depression.”