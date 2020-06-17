Husband, Wife Plead Guilty in $15 Million Embezzlement Scheme – Dallas / Fort Worth

RED OAK, Texas () – A pair from Red Oak pleaded responsible to their roles in a $15 million retirement plan embezzlement scheme.

Vantage Benefits Administrators co-owner Wendy Richie, 59, pleaded responsible Tuesday to 2 counts of theft from an worker profit plan and one depend of aggravated identification theft. Her husband, Vantage co-owner Jeffrey Richie, 55, pleaded responsible to 2 counts of aiding and abetting theft from an worker profit plan. Their firm served as third social gathering administrator for dozens of pension and retirement funds.

“This couple took advantage of innocent people who were working hard and saving for their future,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox stated in October 2018 when the couple was charged. “We cannot permit such brazen financial misconduct to go unchecked,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

According to plea papers, Ms. Richie admitted to utilizing fund beneficiaries’ private info to submit $15.2 million in fraudulent distribution requests to Matrix Trust, the funds’ custodian. Instead of depositing the cash into beneficiaries’ accounts, nonetheless, she transferred it into Vantage’s working account, then into private financial institution accounts.

Even after a Vantage worker confronted Mr. Richie about Ms. Richie’s conduct, Ms. Richie continued to embezzle cash from the funds. At least $6.2 million of the $15.2 million Ms. Richie embezzled was taken with Mr. Richie’s information, he admitted.

In whole, the pair admitted to submitting greater than 90 unauthorized distribution requests from 13 pension plans and seven retirement plans from 2014 and 2017.

Ms. Richie now faces as much as 12 years in federal jail, whereas Mr. Richie faces as much as 10 years. They could also be required to pay restitution in addition to a $500,000 positive.