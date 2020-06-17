How tWitch Boss and Allison Holker Danced Their Way Into Our Hearts and the Conversation About Race

For the finalists on Fox’s addictive dance competition, everything began clicking into place during the summer of 2010.

That’s when contemporary dancer Holker, an eighth place finisher on season two of SYTYCD and freestyle hip-hop specialist Boss, the runner up from season four, were tapped to return to the studio as all stars, the first year the series had standout contestants from the past dance with the current crop.

One could argue the entire raison d’etre of the series is about bringing love stories to life, whether real or just believably crafted for the stage through the deft use of choreography and meaningful glances, with romantic costuming and A Great Big World ballad thrown in for good measure.

But Utah-raised Holker didn’t need a soundtrack or a few well-placed lifts to fall hard for Alabama native Boss. “I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” she recalled to Dance Spirit in 2012 of that initial gut feeling. “His personality was so fun.” He, in turn, found himself transfixed by her performances (“I’ve been brought to tears a couple times,”) and certainly attracted enough that “she did catch me checking her out in the hallway,” he admitted. “Like, bad,” she allowed.