How The Bachelorette Plans to Make Filming Work During the Pandemic

It could also be just a little later and just a little totally different than we’re used to, however we’ll nonetheless be getting a season of The Bachelorette this yr.

ABC exec Rob Mills, who oversees the Bachelor franchise, was on Ryan Seacrest‘s radio present on Wednesday and defined simply how the present plans to movie whereas the whole globe remains to be coping with a pandemic.

First of all, each contestant and particular person concerned shall be examined for COVID-19 and remoted earlier than and through manufacturing. Clare Crawley‘s season will shoot “in about a month,” Mills says, and can primarily be in a single location.

“We’re going to be in one location and everyone will be tested the week before. Everyone who comes back negative, we shoot inside that bubble basically. Matt’s season, we’re hoping to start on time which would be the end of September and we’ll see where the world is. Maybe there’s some travel, maybe it’s just domestic, maybe it’s by bus. We’ll see. If things aren’t that safe, we’ll shoot it the same way where everybody is safe, they’re tested, they’re quarantined and then you can having kissing and arguing and everything else.”