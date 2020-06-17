Hot shot crews keep East Canyon fire near Durango from growing

The East Canyon fire, burning in bone dry nation west of Durango, stayed largely steady Wednesday as firefighters pegged the blaze at 2,568 acres and 5% containment.

The earlier day the fire had been measured at 2,700 acres with no containment, as firefighters tried to get a deal with on a fire burning in steep, rugged terrain a couple of miles southeast of Mancos on Bureau of Land Management territory.

“We got some additional resources,” mentioned Pam Wilson, a spokeswoman on the fire who mentioned 4 sizzling shot crews got here in to help. “It’s amazing what 80 people can do for making progress on the ground.”





Wilson on Wednesday mentioned there are nonetheless evacuation orders in place for almost 40 properties within the close by subdivisions of Elk Springs and Elk Stream Ranch in Montezuma County. Authorities closed down U.S. 160 between Mancos and Hesperus on Monday for a couple of hours as winds picked up and the fire threatened to leap to the north aspect of the highway.

No properties have been misplaced or broken within the fire. One fixed-wing plane, 5 tankers and three helicopters had been used Wednesday to battle the fire, which was began by lightning on Sunday.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be able to button this up in the next week,” Wilson mentioned, earlier than sounding a be aware of warning. “We have some very dry fuel — a very serious situation down here. It could be the start of a long summer if we don’t get moisture soon.”

Another wildfire that began Tuesday on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation, south of the East Canyon fire, had reached 220 acres in dimension. The Six Shooter Fire was sparked by lightning throughout weekend storms.

Hot windy climate is anticipated to proceed by way of most of Thursday in southwest Colorado, however winds are anticipated to die down within the night, in line with a Facebook web page on the fire.

