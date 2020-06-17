History Behind Face Of Aunt Jemima – East Texas Native Lillian Richard – Dallas / Fort Worth

HAWKINS, Texas () – In ongoing efforts to align with altering instances, Quaker Oats introduced it is going to drop the long-lasting picture of Aunt Jemima from their pancake and syrup merchandise because it acknowledges the model’s origins are based mostly on a racial stereotype.

The girl who portrayed Aunt Jemima is Lillian Richard, an East Texas native who helped put her city on the map.

Richard was born and raised in Hawkins, Texas. She was the face of Aunt Jemima pancakes from 1925 to 1940.

Signs into Hawkins proudly welcome guests into the “Home of Lillian Richard ‘Aunt Jemima.’” The state’s historic fee declared the city the pancake capital of Texas due to her position.

Bessie Peeples is with the Hawkins Chamber of Commerce and mentioned she believes the choice to drop the picture of Aunt Jemima is unsuitable.

“I think they are going overboard in trying to over correct something that I don’t believe was ever the intent,” Peeples mentioned.

In a press release in regards to the resolution, Quaker Oats mentioned: “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”

In Hawkins, nevertheless, it’s exhausting to search out anybody who agrees with that call.

“I don’t see where she [has] anything to do with what is happening in the world today…” resident Kenneth Lemons mentioned.

“I just don’t see them buying a box without her picture on it,” resident John Bowden added.

Quaker Oats mentioned it is going to announce a brand new identify for the pancake and syrup merchandise later this 12 months.