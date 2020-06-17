Hilaria Baldwin Opts Against Finding Out Unborn Baby’s Gender After Double Miscarriage

Instagram

During an appearance on the ‘Mom School’ podcast, the wife of Alec Baldwin additionally addresses negative comments about her choosing to hire a nanny to help her with her four children.

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin has decided against finding out the sex of her unborn child after choosing to focus on the baby’s health following her two recent miscarriages.

Alec Baldwin‘s wife admits she was always so excited to find out whether she was expecting a girl or a boy with each of her previous pregnancies, but this time around, she just wants the tot to arrive safely.

“What happened last year changed me in terms of focusing on certain things,” the yoga instructor shared of the double 2019 tragedies during a recent appearance on the “Mom School” podcast.

“I loved focusing on the sex of the baby (before)… but right now I am going very slow with this experience and being very cautious.”

The baby will be Hilaria’s fifth with actor Alec, and to help them cope with their growing brood, the couple has come to rely on the help of a nanny.

However, the pair have come under criticism for needing hired help, and Hilaria cannot understand why, insisting the negative remarks are “not fair.”

“It’s so interesting with the whole nanny conversation,” the 36-year-old said. “People will write to you and say, ‘Ugh, she has a nanny’ – but that doesn’t mean that you don’t take care of your own kids. It literally means I am also working.”

“I work every single day, and for people to make you feel badly about that is not fair.”

She added, “Neither my family or Alec’s family live close. It is OK to accept help, and there is no shame that other people should give you because of that.”

The couple already has six-year-old daughter Carmen, and sons Romeo, two, Leonardo, three, and five-year-old Rafael, while Alec also shares 24-year-old model Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

The latest Baldwin baby is expected in September.