Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in July 2020

Isaac Novak
Every month, AMC adds a number of dramas, thrillers and more to its Sundance Now streaming service.

Below is a roundup of what’s hitting Sundance Now in July:

  • Friends with Money (01/07/2020)
  • Blinded (Foreign Language) (02/07/2020)
  • Accidents Happen (06/07/2020)
  • An American Ascent (06/07/2020)
  • The Fall: season 2 (09/07/2020)
  • Madonna: Goddess of Pop (13/07/2020)
  • New Homeland (13/07/2020)
  • The Secrets She Keeps Sundance Now Exclusive (16/07/2020)
  • Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf’s (20/07/2020)
  • Trumbo (20/07/2020)
  • Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming (21/07/2020)
  • Carol Channing: Larger Than Life (27/07/2020)
  • Breaking A Monster (27/07/2020)
  • Idiomatic: season 2 Sundance Now Exclusive (30/07/2020)

A Sundance Now subscription costs $4.99 CAD/month for an annual subscription or $6.99/month for a monthly subscription.

