Heartwarming moment labradoodle is reunited with his neighbor, 79, after two months of lockdown

A labradoodle was delighted when he was finally allowed to reunite with his beloved neighbor who he had not seen for two months because of Covid-19.

Heartwarming footage shows one-year-old dog Paul and neighbor Christopher Gregorio, 79, meeting for the first time since lockdown was imposed in Boston.

Paul keeps a lookout for Chris, who gives him treats, every time he is walked around South Boston.

The dog knows the exact spot Chris will usually be by Cumberland Farms on L Street and East 5th, but his friend had been missing since the second week of March.

One-year-old labradoodle Paul is reunited with his neighbor Christopher Gregorio, 79, in Boston, Massachussetts, after months of lockdown

Paul jumps up on Chris in excitement as Chris says ‘It’s my Paul. Where have you been? I missed you’

Paul pulls on his leash in excitement as owner Alli Pearce, 33, takes him round the corner to see Chris.

Chris shouts ‘It’s my Paul. Where have you been? I missed you’ as Paul jumps on him and excitedly runs around his feet.

The 79-year-old pats his chest and Paul jumps up putting his paws on his neighbour as they embrace.

Chris then turns around to the window ledge to give Paul, who is named after former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce, a treat he had lined up.

Paul gives Chris his paw and is rewarded with the treat after Chris tells Alli he is feeling much better after falling ill earlier in the pandemic.

Chris turns to the camera in delight at seeing his favorite neighborhood dog before giving him a treat

Chris turns around to the window ledge to give Paul a treat he had lined up for the dogs of the neighborhood

Chris says: He’s always jumping on me, putting his paws on me. So, seeing him, it just made my day’

Alli saw Chris, who gives treats to all the dogs in the neighborhood, at Cumberland Farms for the first time in months on May 27 and went straight home to grab Paul.

She said her labradoodle was sad not to have seen his friend in so long and she knew she had to reunite the pair.

Chris said: ‘I’ve known Paul since he was a little puppy.

‘He’s always jumping on me, putting his paws on me. So, seeing him, it just made my day.’

Paul is named after former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce. He was bought by owners Alli, 33, and Dave Pearce, 35, because he was the misfit of the litter

Paul was a misfit who was adopted by owners Alli and Dave Pearce, 35, because he did not look as fashionable as the other puppies in his litter.

Alli and Dave said they have received an outpouring of support for Chris and Paul’s bond since posting the video on Paul’s Instagram,

People from across the country have donated treats for Chris to give to Paul, as the kindhearted neighbor has always bought the dog treats himself.

Alli said: ‘Both Paul and Chris were delighted to reconnect.

Paul had his first birthday on January 28. Alli says the response to her Instagram video by the public has been ‘overwhelming’

‘Originally the video was taken so I could share it with my dad, but their reunion was too heartwarming not to share with the world.

‘The response has been overwhelming in the best way.

‘The outpouring of generous people who wanted to help Chris both near and far and donate treats and gifts to him has been very special.

‘I’m a counselor at a middle school and a student brought to my attention a litter of puppies that had been born.

People from across the country have donated treats for Chris to give to Paul. Alli jokes Paul is her ‘doodle who didn’t doodle’

‘When I saw the litter of puppies, I noticed that Paul looked different from his siblings with straight hair that – unlike the curly hypoallergenic hair of typical doodle breeds.

‘For that reason, he was less desirable than his siblings, making it instant love for us to bring him home.

‘He’s grown up to not be a recognizable member of his breed and we lovingly joke that he’s our doodle that didn’t doodle.’