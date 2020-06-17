‘He Is A Part Of This Change’: Rose Simmons, Daughter Of Reverend Murdered In Charleston Massacre, Visits George Floyd Memorial

MINNEAPOLIS () — Five years in the past in Charleston, South Carolina, a gunman killed 9 folks throughout Bible research at one of many oldest Black church buildings within the United States.

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, lovingly known as Mother Emanuel, is a spot lengthy identified for Civil Rights organizing.

On Wednesday, Rose Simmons, daughter of slain Rev. Dr. Daniels Simmons Sr., got here to Minneapolis to recollect those that died within the bloodbath, and to grieve with the household of George Floyd.

Simmons walked the grounds of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Wednesday, taking in a memorial created by the neighborhood on the website the place Floyd was killed.

“This is really a solemn place, and it is definitely to be honored,” Simmons mentioned.

Being on the precise place the place Floyd died is strictly the place Simmons wished to be on today.

“I want to join in the grief here in Minneapolis,” Simmons mentioned.

She mentioned she felt referred to as by God to be on the memorial.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to be to just let the Floyd family know that I understand exactly what you’re going through, when your loved one’s life is taken away simply because of the color of their skin,” she mentioned.

Simmons took a second to put 9 flowers on the memorial, one for every of the church taking pictures victims, together with her personal father. She used the time on the memorial to replicate on her dad’s personal legacy.

“He is a part of this change that’s taken place here today, and I’m grateful,” Simmons mentioned. “It makes his death worth it, if you can imagine that.”

Later, Simmons and different Twin Cities non secular leaders gathered at St. Peter’s AME Church to proceed their dialogue of racial injustice, and the right way to be taught from what occurred in Minneapolis and Charleston.