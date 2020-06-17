Harbour Town ‘Places Premium On Short Game,’ Says Dottie Pepper On RBC Heritage

( Miami/ Local) — The PGA Tour appears to have discovered a working formulation for skilled golf throughout the coronavirus pandemic. It contains numerous testing, tons of hand sanitizer and no followers on the course. The ropes stay. The cameras have been watching, as Daniel Berger topped a stellar discipline and prevailed in an anti-climactic playoff with Collin Morikawa to take the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Golf’s return was an awesome success. The Tour strikes to Harbour Town Golf Links this week for the RBC Heritage, which has shifted from its common mid-April slot on the calendar. Another robust discipline is anticipated to tee it up, this time in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with all the world’s top-five gamers and 15 of the highest 20 scheduled to play.

Tiger Woods, who’s ranked 13th, is not going to be amongst them. Woods additionally missed the Charles Schwab and was final seen at The Match: Champions for Charity in late May, the place he seemed to be wholesome. The Memorial Tournament in a month appears the more than likely occasion for his return.

The prime 5 will look to rebound from a considerably disappointing exhibiting on the Charles Schwab. World primary, Rory McIlroy, who had by no means competed on the course, toyed with the leaderboard on Friday with a second-round 63 earlier than dropping out of rivalry. Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson each missed the minimize. Brooks Koepka tied McIlroy with a 32nd-place end, however by no means actually contended. Only Justin Thomas made the highest 10.

“Rory will play better,” says Sports on-course reporter Dottie Pepper. “There was some rust to be kicked off. It wasn’t super shiny. I think Koepka will do the same, kick off some of that rust. I look for Justin Thomas to play well. He got himself in there over the weekend and didn’t quite finish on Sunday.”

The present prime 5, save for Johnson, skipped the RBC Heritage final yr. Its place instantly following the Masters probably had one thing to do with it. This yr, they must take care of the occasion’s strongest discipline in a while. Eight winners from the final decade will return, together with 2019 defending champion C.T. Pan and runner-up (and 2014 winner) Matt Kuchar. Brian Gay, who holds the course document (264) from his 2009 win, may even be within the discipline. The final 4 champions have been first-timers, although, none needed to face something near this major-caliber discipline.

Harbour Town, like Colonial, favors shot-makers. The par-71 observe measures 7,099 yards, placing it on the shorter aspect for the PGA Tour. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in problem. Scoring low requires exact placement. As Pepper factors out, “there’s a redemption quality to this place. You can make a big number, but you can also get on a very big run and make a lot of birdies here.”

The final six holes are among the many greatest stretches on Tour. This portion of the course begins with the 353-yard par-4 13th, which encompasses a comparatively large inexperienced guarded by a large front-side bunker. It ends with the 460-yard, par-4 18th, which performs alongside Calibogue Sound towards the red-and-white-striped Harbour Town lighthouse. The lighthouse needs to be in full view this yr with out the grandstand to dam it.

“There’s a good balance of holes,” in response to Pepper. “You have to be able to move the golf ball both ways. When the wind comes up here, it plays particularly difficult because the greens are so small. It places a premium on the short game.”

Harbour Town is just not a bombers paradise. “If you look at the winners over the last few years, there are no big bombers that have really won here,” says Pepper. “It’s a player that has control that will consistently play well here.”

The favorites as soon as once more embody one of the best of one of the best on the PGA Tour. All of them can drive for distance, however boast a well-rounded recreation that ought to serve them effectively across the greens.

Here are the favorites:

Rory McIlroy (11-1)

McIlroy completed 9 strokes behind the eventual winner and effectively exterior the highest 10 final week. But going into the occasion he hadn’t missed the highest 10 since final August, and going into the ultimate spherical he nonetheless had a shot. That needs to be the case once more this week. McIlroy is over a decade faraway from his final and solely look at Harbour Town, the place he completed 58th on the Verizon Heritage.

Justin Thomas (16-1)

Like McIlroy, Thomas was positioned to make a transfer going into Sunday on the Charles Schwab. He would find yourself tied for 10th, 4 strokes behind Berger. It marks his fourth top-10 end of the yr, he’s additionally missed the minimize twice. The world’s third-ranked participant final competed at Harbour Town in 2016, when limped to a 75th-place end that included a disastrous fourth spherical. He completed 11th the yr earlier than.

Bryson DeChambeau (16-1)

The bulked-up DeChambeau regarded good on the Charles Schwab, gaining strokes off the tee on a course the place it might not have appeared doable. He was on tempo to be a part of the playoff that determined the match earlier than bogeying the 17th gap. He completed one stroke again, tied for third. It was his fourth top-five Tour end of his 5 occasions this yr. Harbour Town, like Colonial, doesn’t normally favor the bombers. But DeChambeau has mastered it twice, inserting third in 2018 and fourth in 2016. He’s additionally missed the minimize twice.