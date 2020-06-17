Gwyneth Paltrow Debuts Orgasm-Scented Candle as Follow-Up to Vagina Edition

NBC

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actress has launched a brand new intimate Goop candle following her notorious vagina-scented vary which bought out inside hours and have become a viral sensation.

Gwyneth Paltrow is capitalising on the success of her sell-out vagina-scented candle with a brand new orgasm-inspired vary.

The actress and a perfume professional pal got here up with the quirky Goop candle, This Smells Like My Vagina, as a joke, however the product bought out inside hours and have become a viral sensation on-line.

During an look on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Gwyneth unveiled the approach to life model’s newest unusually-titled product which follows the racy theme of its predecessor.

The This Smells Like My Orgasm candle is listed on the Goop web site although is presently solely obtainable to U.S. prospects, promoting for $75.

The description states, “A fitting follow-up to that candle – you know the one – this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

Gwyneth proudly confirmed off the candle on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, telling the host it “might be more for you, to give to your wife.”





The candle is available in a field embossed with fireworks.

During an look on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” earlier this yr, the “Avengers: Endgame” star defined the pondering behind the discharge, sharing, “It was really like a feminist statement… It’s the idea that women have been taught to have a certain degree of shame or embarrassment about their body…”

“And so, if you just light a candle that says This Smells Like My Vagina, and put it on the coffee table, it’s a little bit of a punk rock statement.”