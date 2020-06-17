Grammarly iPad app adds keyboard accessory support and built-in editor

Users of Grammarly on iPad gained’t have to make use of the copyediting platform solely on the Safari browser anymore.
Grammarly just lately launched an replace to its iPad app that integrates with its keyboard app. It permits customers to entry just a few of its on-line options with out launching the net browser.
The iPad app additionally options an AI-powered assistant just like the browser model of the editor. It grades the consumer’s writing primarily based on 4 classes, that are correctness, readability, engagement and supply.
Anyone who just lately bought Apple’s new Magic Keyboard gained’t be not noted because the editor helps {hardware} keyboards for iPad.
This model of Grammarly additionally options built-in syncing, so no matter you’re employed on right here you possibly can proceed your work on one other machine.
One final main replace is that the app offers customers insights on the place they stand as a author. If you utilize Grammarly usually then it gained’t be unfamiliar to you as the corporate despatched them to free customers and subscribers every week.
The replace to Grammarly’s iPad model is presently out there through the App Store.
Source: Apple App Store Via: Engadget