Governor Andrew Cuomo Signs An Executive Order Recognizing Juneteenth As A Holiday For New York State Employees

It seems to be like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the most recent particular person to acknowledge Juneteenth as a vacation because it rapidly approaches.

On Wednesday throughout his every day briefing, he introduced that he can be signing the manager order to acknowledge it as a vacation for all state staff. He added that he’ll advance laws to make Juneteenth an official vacation subsequent yr.

Today I’ll signal an Executive Order recognizing #Juneteenth as a vacation for state staff. I’ll advance laws to make it an official state vacation subsequent yr. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 17, 2020

According to the New York Post, he stated throughout his briefing, “It is a day that we should all reflect upon.” His actions come after main firms have slowly began to make the announcement that the vacation, which has been celebrated within the black group for years, will now be noticed.

As we beforehand reported, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square introduced final week that he can be making Juneteenth an organization vacation. He added that Twitter is working to see what dates would make sense to have fun the top of slavery in different nations the place they at the moment have workplaces.

Following of their footsteps, Nike additionally introduced that they’d be recognizing Juneteenth as a paid vacation.

The new recognition of Juneteenth comes as many protests the world over have erupted in response to the demise of George Floyd. The protests have induced many companies and native officers to step up and present their assist for the black group.

Juneteenth is a vacation that commemorates the date that enslaved African Americans celebrated their emancipation from slavery. The Emancipation of Proclamation was issued on January 1, 1863, nonetheless, June 19, 1865, was the emancipation of the final enslaved African Americans within the Confederacy.

