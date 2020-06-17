German investigators want to re-test saliva sample linked to new suspect

Brueckner, 43, is serving a 15-month jail sentence in Germany for drug dealing.
However, the retesting course of may very well be stalled amid tensions between German and Portuguese authorities after prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters criticised Portugal’s police pressure and their investigation of Madeleine’s disappearance.
Madeleine went lacking in 2007 whereas on vacation in Portugal together with her household. She was aged three on the time of her disappearance.
The documentary additionally contained claims that Brueckner boasted his massive campervan was ultimate for hiding medicine and youngsters.
The purple and white Allegro Bay RV automobile was reportedly bought by Brueckner in 2010 and searched by German Police in 2016, Spiegel TV claimed.
Meanwhile, over the previous 48 hours a number of experiences have claimed the German prosecutor main the investigation had written a letter to Madeleine’s mother and father, informing them she was useless.
But hours later, Kate and Gerry McCann issued a public assertion denying they’d acquired any such letter.