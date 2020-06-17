George Floyd’s Brother Urges U.N. To Launch Worldwide Probe Of Systemic Racism

GENEVA (AP) — The brother of George Floyd has made a heartfelt plea to the U.N.’s prime human rights physique to launch intense worldwide scrutiny of systemic racism and the killing of unarmed blacks by police.

Philonese Floyd’s message by video to the Human Rights Council got here because it contemplates an unprecedented bid sought by the Africa Group to create a Fee of Inquiry — the council’s strongest software of scrutiny — to look at and report on racism and violence towards protesters by police in the US.

“I’m my brother’s keeper. You within the United Nations are your brothers and sisters’ keepers in America — and you’ve got the ability to assist us get justice for my brother George Floyd,” Floyd mentioned. “I’m asking you to assist him. I’m asking you to assist me. I’m asking you to assist us: Black individuals in America.”

